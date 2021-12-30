9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Sports
Red Arrows Aim to End 2021 at Number Two

Zanaco and Red Arrows clash on Friday in the last FAZ Super League game of 2021 in a rescheduled Week 13 fixture at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Both sides head into the match with separate objectives to end the year on.

Fifth placed Arrows have comfortably secured their 2022 ABSA Cup top six spot with two matches in hand but their focus now would be to end the year on a very symbolic note.

Victory over Zanaco will see Arrows move to number two on 29 points, one point behind leaders Green Buffaloes and also see them displace Zesco United to third who have 28 points.

Meanwhile, Zanaco are 11th on 22 points and battling to earn the remote chance of qualifying for the 2022 ABSA Cup.

But Sixth placed Nkwazi currently occupy the FAZ Super Leagues final top six ABSA up place on 25 points and have seemingly done enough mathematically after 17 games at the halfway point to make it a bridge too far for Zanaco.

