Friday, December 31, 2021
Sports
Chamanga Outshines Chisamba to Send Arrows to Number Two

Red Arrows on New Year’s Eve rallied to beat hosts Zanaco and in so doing jumped three places to end 2021 at number two.

Two 2012 AFON champions appropriately eclipsed last game of 2021 with goals in this Lusaka derby played at Sunset Stadium.

Zanaco midfielder Chisamba Lungu put Zanaco ahead in the 27th minute to score his first goal of the season for The Bankers.

But he was outdone by fellow AFCON gold medalist and striker James Chamanga who scored a brace for Arrows.

Chamanga levelled scores in the 39th minute and completed his brace in the 58th minute.

2019/2020 season Golden Boot winner takes his tally to five goals this term but he trails eight goals behind Friday Samu of league leaders Green Buffaloes after round 17.

Meanwhile Arrows move rise from fourth to second place on 29 points, one point behind Buffaloes and have relegated Zesco United to third where they sit on 28 points.

Previous articleMinistry of Technology and Science targets to train at least 10 000 youths by end of 2022

