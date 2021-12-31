The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced the suspension of campaign rallies and road shows ahead of the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election set for 20th January, 2022.

A stakeholders meeting involving ECZ and political parties made the resolution to suspend campaign rallies and roadshows in Kabwata Constituency in view of the escalating cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday revealed that it had recorded 5,555 new cases of Covid-19 out of 16,629 tests and four deaths.

ECZ acting Chief Electoral Officer Royd Katongo said political parties and other stakeholders are advised to use alternative campaign strategies such as mobile public address system, distribution of flyers and other political party materials with minimal or no contact with a crowd.

Mr. Katongo stated that the Commission has continued its collaboration with the Ministry of Health through the Technical Committee on Elections and COVID-19 to guide the conduct of stakeholders.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia today 30th December 2021, held the Political Parties Liaison Committee meeting with participating political parties in the Kabwata by-election. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the management of by-elections looking at the rights and obligations of various stakeholders. In addition the meeting discussed the management and conduct of electoral activities in the wake of the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“The Commission has continued its collaboration with the Ministry of Health through the Technical Committee on Elections and COVID-19 to guide the conduct of electoral activities amidst the pandemic. Following today’s stakeholder engagement, the meeting resolved that no campaign rallies and road shows shall be held in view of the escalating cases of COVID-19 in the country and in line with the Standard Operating Procedures,” Mr. Katongo said.

“The suspension of campaign rallies and roadshows is with immediate effect. Important to note, it is the rallies and roadshows that have been suspended and not campaigns. Political parties and other stakeholders are advised to use alternative campaign strategies such as mobile public address system, distribution of flyers and other political party materials with minimal or no contact with a crowd,” Mr. Katongo said.

He said ECZ will sanction political parties that won’t follow the Electoral Code of Conduct during campaigns in Kabwata Constituency.

Mr. Katongo said the Commission has also reminded political parties against importation of cadres from different constituencies to where by-elections are taking place.

The ECZ acting Chief Electoral Officer further spoke against election related violence in Kabwata and in wards where elections will be taking place.

“Political parties have committed to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct without exception. The Commission reminded the political parties that non-adherence to the Code of Conduct will attract sanctions accordingly. The Commission would like to remind all political players to desist from engaging in violence, hate speech and ethnic reference. These vices undermine the credibility of an election and a call to political parties’ leadership is that they should prevail over their supporters,” Mr. Katongo said.

“Participating candidates are further reminded that non-adherence to the Electoral Code of Conduct by their handlers or campaign strategists will attract direct sanctions on the said candidates which include disqualification. The Commission has also reminded political parties that importation of cadres from different constituencies to where by-elections are taking place will not be tolerated,” he warned.

“The Commission would like to encourage all political players to be tolerant and promote co-existence as these are some of the key ingredients to peaceful elections.”

Seven candidates successfully filed their nominations on Tuesday among them Chilufya Tayali of Economic and Equity Party, Sydney Zyambo of People’s Alliance for Change and Francis Libanda of the United Progressive Party.

Others are Clement Tembo of the Patriotic Front, Andrew Tayengwa of the United Party for National Development, Socialist Party’s and Tripher Ng’andu and Henry Muleya of PeP.

Meanwhile, ECZ could not allow the Democratic Party to contest the election because of internal wrangles that are currently before court as party President Harry Kalaba battles his vice Judith Kabemba.

The campaign period for the elections commenced on Tuesday 28th December 2021 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 19th January 2022.