UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says his leadership is not going to allow any youth to be involved in violence in the Kabwata Constituency by-election as the ruling party is certain to retain the seat.

And Mr Liswaniso said violence cannot win an election for any political party, a long-held conviction under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking during the Pan African Radio 96.1 FM Debate Programme, with the interview focused on the Kabwata by-election and violence, Mr. Liswaniso said his team is ready to campaign heavily and retain the Kabwata seat.

“I am in charge of the youths and l don’t want to see any violence. I have told my youths and they know how l operate. Zambians under the new dawn administration want to see political parties talking to each other in a peaceful manner… UPND talking to DP, PF, and shaking hands with each other. People voted for real change, peace, and restoration of the rule of law” he said.

Asked how his party has received information that the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) has with immediate effect suspended all campaign rallies and roadshows in the Kabwata parliamentary by-election due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country, Mr. Liswaniso said his party believes in 2246 underground mobilization which members have continued to do.

“In UPND, we believe in the door-to-door campaign and we use this strategy across the country. We will campaign this way” he said.

And Mr. Liswaniso said the UPND has embarked on the issue-based campaign in Kabwata Constituency, citing services and decent life so far produced by the new dawn administration.

He said the UPND Kabwata Constituency Candidate Andrew Tayengwa is a right Candidate and has understood the vision of the party and the challenges of the people of Kabwata.

“Mr. Tayengwa is a person for Kabwata and has been there to offer community services years back and a loyal member for UPND. He knows how to wait for the right opportunity to serve the Zambian people” Mr. Liswaniso stated.

Meanwhile, the UPND National Youth Chairman says the youths in the country are going through counseling. Mr Liswaniso said this follows the hostile environment created by the former ruling Patriotic Front.