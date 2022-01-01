Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has said the PF record on infrastructure development is second none.

Mr Mundubile who is Mporokoso Central Member of Parliament said today, the PF government focused on Infrastructural development especially on energy, road, water and other sectors to open up the country and strengthen social protection among people especially youths to create a vibrant economy.

He was speaking on ZNBC radio 2 evening show programme where he discussed women and youth empowerment and the increase in fuel prices

Mr Mundubile said, initially there was a very advanced manufacturing sector in the country which was spearheaded by the then UNIP government but which was destroyed with the coming of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) which caused massive job losses and curtailed opportunities for the absorption of youths but said PF came up with a sustainable job creation programme through infrastructural development which was aimed at creating a vibrant economy

“PF has a record on infrastructural development which is second to none and the measures we took, we managed to retain Zamtel, ZANACO, INDENI but we have seen our colleagues in the UPND, they are not driving towards creating sustainable employment even though they have commenced empowerment programmes for youths and women”, he said.

The leader of the opposition said the UPND was hoping to implement the 2022 National budget without a National Development Plan on which the budget could be anchored.

“They have a draft document which no one has seen. I would want to encourage them to sit back and really see how they can create employment”, the PF MP said.

He said the people voted for the change that included lower prices of fuel and electricity because that was their promise. “UPND in its campaign made Zambians believe that PF were thieves who were stealing K3 from fuel,” he said.

“Prices of commodities will start to rise because of the cost of fuel and electricity and these youths and women will need guidance on how they need to apply the empowerment otherwise it will be nothing”, he advised.