GEARS advocates for a referendum on the stalled bill of rights and a cleanup of the Zambian constitution

By Chief Editor
The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services-GEARS Initiative Zambia is calling for serious advocacy for a referendum on the stalled bill of rights and a cleanup of the Zambian constitution.

The organization is of the view that Zambia needs a cleaned-up constitution in order to guide the operations of the state and government properly.

GEARS Initiative Zambia Executive Director Macdonald Chipenzi says the advocacy for the resumption of works on the stalled bill of rights and the holding of the national referendum and the failed constitutional amendments of the constitution in the previous administration must start now.

And GEARS Initiative is also calling on all stakeholders in the government sector to provide effective checks and balances to achieve transparency, accountability and efficiency in service delivery to citizens by the new dawn government.

He says the push for the realization of good governance and the pursuit of genuine democracy must be top on the national agenda in 2022.

Mr Chipenzi is hopeful that the governance stakeholders’ engagement in 2022 will be more meaningful, fruitful and progressive and must hit the ground running in advocating for true and practical democracy in the country.

Previous articleFive SDA Youths drown in Lake Kariba while on a five year retreat

