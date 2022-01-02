Five Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church youths who had gone to Siavonga as part of a larger grouping for a five-day New Year retreat have died on Lake Kariba.

The five are reported to have died when they failed to swim ashore after jumping into the largest man-made lake.

According to the statement released to the media by the Youth Communication Chairperson Lusaka Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist, Mr Innocent Siachitoba, the accident happened yesterday (1st January 2022) around 16: 00 hours.

Details are that the youths found a fishing ridge parked by the shores of the lake and decided to jump on it. As the operator of the same ridge started off into the lake, the youths started jumping off for safety, it was at that point that the accident happened.

Mr. Siachitoba name the deceased youths and their mission districts are as Goodson Hamaila – John Laing Main Church (John Laing Mission District), Niza Muchiliba Los Angeles (Kanyama Mission District), Zebron Shitambo – John Laing Central (John Laing Mission District), Ronald Libuku – John Laing North (John Laing Mission District), and Rodwell Chileshe – John Laing (John Laing Mission District)

Five bodies have since been retrieved.