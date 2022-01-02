9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 2, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Five SDA Youths drown in Lake Kariba while on a five year retreat

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Five SDA Youths drown in Lake Kariba while on a five year...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Five Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church youths who had gone to Siavonga as part of a larger grouping for a five-day New Year retreat have died on Lake Kariba.

The five are reported to have died when they failed to swim ashore after jumping into the largest man-made lake.

According to the statement released to the media by the Youth Communication Chairperson Lusaka Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist, Mr Innocent Siachitoba, the accident happened yesterday (1st January 2022) around 16: 00 hours.

Details are that the youths found a fishing ridge parked by the shores of the lake and decided to jump on it. As the operator of the same ridge started off into the lake, the youths started jumping off for safety, it was at that point that the accident happened.

Mr. Siachitoba name the deceased youths and their mission districts are as Goodson Hamaila – John Laing Main Church (John Laing Mission District), Niza Muchiliba Los Angeles (Kanyama Mission District), Zebron Shitambo – John Laing Central (John Laing Mission District), Ronald Libuku – John Laing North (John Laing Mission District), and Rodwell Chileshe – John Laing (John Laing Mission District)

Five bodies have since been retrieved.

Previous articleZRP leader Wright Musoma castigates UPND Ministers grabbing loans meant for lowly paid Civil Servants

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Five SDA Youths drown in Lake Kariba while on a five year retreat

Five Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church youths who had gone to Siavonga as part of a larger grouping for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZRP leader Wright Musoma castigates UPND Ministers grabbing loans meant for lowly paid Civil Servants

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) leader Wright Musoma has challenged those senior officials who have applied for loans from the Public Service Micro-Finance-Company (PSMFC), a...
Read more

Zambian dedicates his 7th Summit on Mount Kilimanjaro to President Hakainde Hichilema

General News editor - 12
  Ronnie Rich made his 7th summit of mount Kilimanjaro on New Years Eve and dedicated it to President Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking from the "Roof of...
Read more

NGOCC asks UPND government to pursue constitutional reforms

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Non-governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has urged the new dawn government to take advantage of the offer by the cooperating partners to...
Read more

Professor Nkandu Luo calls on Authorities to Return Grabbed FTJ property back to his Family

General News Chief Editor - 35
Professor Nkandu Luo, who served in both PF and MMD administration under the leadership of the late second Republican president Frederick Chiluba has come...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.