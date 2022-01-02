Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has warned that she will not tolerate any acts of corruption in the recruitment of 11,200 health workers this year.

Ms. Masebo said that the recruitment process will be decentralized across all the 116 districts in the country in a bid to benefit all the 150 constituencies.

The Minister explained that her Ministry will first start employing all those working on a temporary and volunteering basis, adding that she does not expect management in various health facilities across the country to omit those working on temporary basis once the exercise commences.

Meanwhile, Ms. Masebo has said that government will procure two ambulances for Kafue General Hospital this year. Ms. Masebo said that despite the hospital covering a large catchment area, it does not have reliable ambulance services making it difficult to deliver quality health care.

She also assured the hospital management that the ministry will address low staffing levels at the health facility.

Ms. Masebo was responding to concerns raised by Kafue General Hospital, Medical Superintendent Muntanga Mapani.

This was before Ms. Masebo handed out 14 baby hampers to mothers of babies born on New Year’s Day.

Dr. Mapani cited inadequate infrastructure, and water shortages the institution is facing.

Meanwhile, Kafue Council Chairperson and Child Activist BUUMBA MALAMBO requested the Minister build shelters for survivors of abuse especially the girl child, stating that the numbers of abuse have been increasing in the area.

And one of the recipients, NAOMI NAMBEYE thanked the Minister for the gesture and has expressed joy at the opportunity of delivering on a special day such as this one.