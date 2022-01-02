Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe has made a bold declaration that they must be taken seriously as 2021/2022 FAZ Super League title contenders after sneaking into second place heading into the New Year.

The 2004 Zambian champions on Friday rallied to beat Zanaco 2-1 away in their Lusaka derby played at Sunset Stadium to close 2021 in second place after jumping from fifth.

Arrows are now one point behind leaders Green Buffaloes at the halfway point of the campaign.

“At the beginning of the season, we set our targets and goals and so far we have managed one which is qualifying for the ABSA Cup,” Chisi said.

Arrows’ top six placing at the mid-way point of season sees them make the top six cut for 2022 ABSA Cup with a match to spare.

“Then again going forward; this is the season we have set that at least to see if we can win the league. The boys are responding well, and if we continue the way we are going, then we are going to able to manage our goals,” Chisi added.

Arrows, who finished third last season, have 29 points from sixteen games played while leaders Green Buffaloes have 30 points from seventeen matches.

But Arrows could topple this season’s pacesetter Buffaloes this Wednesday when they host Indeni in a rescheduled Week 17 fixture at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.