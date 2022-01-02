9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 2, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

ZRP leader Wright Musoma castigates UPND Ministers grabbing loans meant for lowly paid Civil Servants

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News ZRP leader Wright Musoma castigates UPND Ministers grabbing loans meant for lowly...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) leader Wright Musoma has challenged those senior officials who have applied for loans from the Public Service Micro-Finance-Company (PSMFC), a scheme set up to help highly indebted civil servants to obtain low-interest financing, to search their souls and do the right thing.

This follows reports that some ministers have allegedly taken advantage and are unduly benefitting from cheap government loan schemes. According to sources at the Ministry of Finance, on Thursday, a named minister obtained a K1.5 million loan from the micro finance firm meant for lowly paid civil service workers.

The source also explained that other senior officials have also applied for cheap interest loans, a development which will disadvantage the supposed real beneficiaries, the civil servants in low salary bracket.

Mr Musoma said ministers are the least expected to benefit from a scheme for lowly paid civil servants adding that it’s not fair for a group of individuals that are highly paid by taxpayers and receiving other incentives to start preying on schemes meant for poor workers.

“It baffles me that the same group of individuals the Zambian people are paying handsomely, are the ones scrambling for cheap loans meant for poorly paid civil servants,” he said.

The Public Service Micro Finance Company is wholly owned by the Government and is mandated to provide affordable loans and other innovative financial solutions to the public service workers across the country. Through the scheme, Government has also been helping low-paid civil servants, especially those in rural areas, with loans at five percent interest rate.

Previous articleCatholic Priest calls for the safeguarding of children’s dignity in families and communities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

ZRP leader Wright Musoma castigates UPND Ministers grabbing loans meant for lowly paid Civil Servants

Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) leader Wright Musoma has challenged those senior officials who have applied for loans from the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian dedicates his 7th Summit on Mount Kilimanjaro to President Hakainde Hichilema

General News editor - 12
  Ronnie Rich made his 7th summit of mount Kilimanjaro on New Years Eve and dedicated it to President Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking from the "Roof of...
Read more

NGOCC asks UPND government to pursue constitutional reforms

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Non-governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has urged the new dawn government to take advantage of the offer by the cooperating partners to...
Read more

Professor Nkandu Luo calls on Authorities to Return Grabbed FTJ property back to his Family

General News Chief Editor - 35
Professor Nkandu Luo, who served in both PF and MMD administration under the leadership of the late second Republican president Frederick Chiluba has come...
Read more

The launch of Zuze Air Force Base to add Economic value to the Copperbelt Province

General News Chief Editor - 18
Copperbelt Province has received another boost economically with the launch of the Zuze Air Force Base in Ndola. Speaking at Cabinet office after the launch...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.