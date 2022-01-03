9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 3, 2022
Sports
PRO'S HIT LIST: Mwepu Shines on Sunday

Sports PRO'S HIT LIST: Mwepu Shines on Sunday
Here are brief wraps on selected overseas stars in action over the last week.


=TANZANIA
Midfielder Rally Bwalya missed a 12th minute penalty for defending Tanzania champions Simba SC IN their 2-1 derby win over visiting Azam on January 1.
Bwalya was substituted in the 66th minute by Simba who are second on the log.
His compatriot and striker Roger Kola scored seventh placed Azam’s consolation goal in the 79th minute.


=ENGLAND
Midfielder Enock Mwepu had a fantastic Sunday after contributing two assists in Brighton’s 2-1 away win over Everton.
Mwepu played the full 9 minutes for the 8th placed side.

=MOROCCO
RS Berkane midfielder Clatous Chama closed 2021 with a resounding 4-1 home win over Youssoufia Berrechid on January 29.
Chama played the full 90 minutes for the third placed club and although he was not on target, he took home the man-of-the-match award.
The Moroccan league has taken a brief break due to the 2022 AFCON and is provisionally set to resume on January 21.

