9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Were Joins Kansanshi Dynamos

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Were Joins Kansanshi Dynamos
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kenya striker Jesse Jackson Were has joined promoted FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos almost a week after leaving champions Zesco United.

Kansanshi have confirmed that Were has signed a two-year contract with the Solwezi based side.

“We are pleased to announce our latest addition to our squad, Jackson Jesse Were,” Kansanshi announced on their official facebook page on Tuesday.

“The Kenyan hitman has joined us on a 2 year contract after leaving ZESCO United FC,” the brief statement added.

Were won four FAZ Super Division titles, two ABSA Cups and two Charity Shields at Zesco.

The striker last May became Zesco’s all-time top scorer with 100 goals.

Were scored 102 goals in his five year stint at Zesco.

Previous articleKabwe Warriors Appoint Chris Kaunda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Were Joins Kansanshi Dynamos

Kenya striker Jesse Jackson Were has joined promoted FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos almost a week after leaving...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kabwe Warriors Appoint Chris Kaunda

Sports sports - 0
Kabwe Warriors have confirmed the appointment of Chris Kaunda as new head coach. Kaunda takes over from Ian Bakala, who was acting head coach after...
Read more

Nchanga Queens Win Copperbelt Womens League Title

Sports sports - 0
Nchanga Queens have won the inaugural FAZ Copperbelt Province Women’s Christmas Tournament after beating Kitwe Girls in the final played at Kamfinsa Grounds in...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Mwepu Shines on Sunday

Sports sports - 2
Here are brief wraps on selected overseas stars in action over the last week. =TANZANIA Midfielder Rally Bwalya missed a 12th minute penalty...
Read more

Div 1 Star Miguel Replaces Were at Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United have quickly found a replacement for ex-striker Jesse Were with the signing of Angolan-born striker Pedro Miguel from second division side Trident...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.