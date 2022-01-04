Kenya striker Jesse Jackson Were has joined promoted FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos almost a week after leaving champions Zesco United.

Kansanshi have confirmed that Were has signed a two-year contract with the Solwezi based side.

“We are pleased to announce our latest addition to our squad, Jackson Jesse Were,” Kansanshi announced on their official facebook page on Tuesday.

“The Kenyan hitman has joined us on a 2 year contract after leaving ZESCO United FC,” the brief statement added.

Were won four FAZ Super Division titles, two ABSA Cups and two Charity Shields at Zesco.

The striker last May became Zesco’s all-time top scorer with 100 goals.

Were scored 102 goals in his five year stint at Zesco.