Red Arrows missed a chance to go top of the FAZ Super Division table after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by struggling side Indeni in a midweek rescheduled match.

Arrows would have toppled leaders Green Buffaloes had they beaten Indeni in this delayed Week 17 match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The Airmen stay second on the table via goal difference after joining Buffaloes on 30 points as at Week 17.

Arrows missed the services of experienced striker James Chamanga who was excused from camp following the death of his father on Monday in Luanshya.

Indeni remain fourth from the bottom of the table despite slightly increasing their tally to 19 points from 17 matches played.

Meanwhile, Kafue Celtic and Prison Leopards have settled for a 1-1 draw in another midweek fixture played in Lusaka.

Prison striker Junior Zulu’s 16th minute goal was cancelled out by Peter Chikola’s equaliser six minutes after the break.

Prison moved to 20 points just one ahead of Celtic.