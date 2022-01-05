The government has given a Seven-day amnesty to all individuals holding on to government vehicles to surrender them.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu said that the amnesty starts, Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 and that government is aware of former Government officials, Parastatal organization leaders, political cadres, and members of the public who are illegally holding on to government motor vehicles.

Mr. Mwiimbu said that if they do not return the vehicles, security wings will institute investigations to recover all concealed motor vehicles and individuals, who will be found wanting will be arrested and charged for theft of motor vehicles.

Mr. Mwiimbu said that the new dawn administration is committed to the rule of law and will endeavour to recover all misappropriated properties of government and the people without abusing the law.

Mr Mwiimbu was speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka.

The Minister has also directed Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba to ensure that foot and motorized patrols are intensified in Kabwata Constituency.

He said the political violence that characterized Kabwata constituency is regretted and police are advised to enforce instructions without discrimination.

Mr. Mwiimbu said the increase of police presence in the constituency is not meant to threaten any political party participating in the by election but to allow the police to react to incidences of violence on the spot.

He said political parties are advised to use mobile public address systems, distribution of flyers and any other political materials with minimal or NO contact with crowds in order to avert the escalating COVID-19 cases.

The people of Kabwata will go to the poll on January 20th 2022 to elect their Member of Parliament.

This follows the death of the Member of Parliament, Levy Mkandawire on 18th November, 2021.