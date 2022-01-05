To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo, will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. If he’s learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of — or into — the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is that the Matrix is stronger, more secure, and far more dangerous than ever before.

Pros

Great to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity respectively.

Cons

If you have not watched the original Matrix trilogy you will not fully appreciate the film as it calls back a lot from the previous movies.

The movie plays too much into nostalgia, relying on our emotions from the past movies to largely care about the main characters.

Unnecessary, cringe attempts at comedy added nothing to the story.

Some of the casting choices were questionable, such as Neil Patrick Harris, he just did not suit the role as the Analyst.

The action scenes were brilliantly done but lacked the splendor and originality of the trilogy.

Favorite Quotes

‘Trinity: How do you know if you want something yourself or if your upbringing programmed you to want it?’

‘Smith: MR. ANDERSON!’

‘Smith: I’ve been thinking about us, Tom. Look how binary is the form, the nature of things. Ones and zeros. Light and dark. Choice and its absence. Anderson and Smith.’

‘Smith: You tell me, Mr. Anderson, is it free will, or destiny?’

Conclusion

Almost two decades after what we thought was the third and final installment of the revolutionary mega-hit movie franchise, The Matrix Revolutions, Lana Wachowski has directed a fourth: The Matrix Ressurection.

Unfortunately, Ressurection does not live up to the original Matrix trilogy, at times it felt like a parody. Not enough was done to elevate the story, it is basically just a way to pay homage to the classic original movie.

The movie does have its strong points, the fast-paced action that marries kung fu with acrobatic gunplay was awesome.

Ressurection will definitely does not have the impact the first movies had. It is a good movie to watch, but if you are looking for a real experience you are better off watching the original Matrix.

Rating

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA