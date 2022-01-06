United Party for National Development UPND Lusaka District Chairman Savious Ndaba has distanced the UPND cadres from the recent violent activities in the Kabwata constituency.

UPND Lusaka district chairman Savious Ndaba told the radio station QFM that those inciting violence in Kabwata constituency in UPND regalia are not UPND cadres but Patriotic Front (PF) cadres who are masquerading as UPND cadres by wearing UPND regalia when harassing members of the public.

Mr. Ndaba further noted that all those masquerading as UPND cadres are known hence warning them that if they continue, UPND leadership will soon report them to the police, noting that that UPND political cadres respect the rule of law as they don’t involve themselves in political violent activities.

Mr. Ndaba further advised the UPND cadres not to reiterate whenever provoked by the PF cadres but report them to relevant authorities whenever provoked but sent a strong warning to the UPND cadres that the UPND party will not defend them when found abrogating the law by involving themselves in political violent activities.

However, Patriotic Front PF Deputy Media Director Edwin Lifwekelo has urged the UPND leadership to take responsibility and stop defending their political cadres that have been seen on many occasions harassing members of the public but to term them from continuing harassing members of the public.

Mr. Lifwekelo said that there is a need for the UPND to stop playing a blame game on the opposition’s Patriotic Front which is vulnerable as it is not in power but find an amicable solution to the vise.

He has since appealed to the police to investigate and bring out the true perpetrators of political violence in the Kabwata bye-elections campaigns.