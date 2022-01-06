9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 6, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

It’s PF cadres masquerading as UPND members who caused Violence in Kabwata-UPND

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines It's PF cadres masquerading as UPND members who caused Violence in Kabwata-UPND
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development UPND Lusaka District Chairman Savious Ndaba has distanced the UPND cadres from the recent violent activities in the Kabwata constituency.

UPND Lusaka district chairman Savious Ndaba told the radio station QFM that those inciting violence in Kabwata constituency in UPND regalia are not UPND cadres but Patriotic Front (PF) cadres who are masquerading as UPND cadres by wearing UPND regalia when harassing members of the public.

Mr. Ndaba further noted that all those masquerading as UPND cadres are known hence warning them that if they continue, UPND leadership will soon report them to the police, noting that that UPND political cadres respect the rule of law as they don’t involve themselves in political violent activities.

Mr. Ndaba further advised the UPND cadres not to reiterate whenever provoked by the PF cadres but report them to relevant authorities whenever provoked but sent a strong warning to the UPND cadres that the UPND party will not defend them when found abrogating the law by involving themselves in political violent activities.

However, Patriotic Front PF Deputy Media Director Edwin Lifwekelo has urged the UPND leadership to take responsibility and stop defending their political cadres that have been seen on many occasions harassing members of the public but to term them from continuing harassing members of the public.

Mr. Lifwekelo said that there is a need for the UPND to stop playing a blame game on the opposition’s Patriotic Front which is vulnerable as it is not in power but find an amicable solution to the vise.

He has since appealed to the police to investigate and bring out the true perpetrators of political violence in the Kabwata bye-elections campaigns.

Previous articleLabour and Social Security Minister says Figures for Allowances for Bus and Truck Drivers are Wrong

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

It’s PF cadres masquerading as UPND members who caused Violence in Kabwata-UPND

United Party for National Development UPND Lusaka District Chairman Savious Ndaba has distanced the UPND cadres from the recent...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bowman writes to IMF Zambia Country office demanding full disclosure of Zambia-IMF deal

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has advised the International Monetary Fund Board not to approve the recently signed Staff Level Agreement with the...
Read more

Expedite the restructuring process of Indeni, Unions ask Government

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
The National Union of Transport and Allied Workers (NUTAW), a union that represents workers at Indeni Petroleum Refinery in Ndola is asking the Government...
Read more

The outstanding K640 million for payment to farmers will be soon be released soon Agric Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo has said that the outstanding K640m for payment to farmers who supplied maize to Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is available...
Read more

Delaying the recruitment of 30,000 teachers by three months gets condemnation

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The opposition Leadership Movement led by President Dr. Richard Silumbe has expressed disappointment with the Government’s pronouncement that the pending recruitment of 30,000 teachers...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.