Thursday, January 6, 2022
Headlines
Chushi Kasanda responds to Given Lubinda on the saved Subsidy

Chushi Kasanda responds to Given Lubinda on the saved Subsidy
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has said that the new dawn Government has been transparent about where the money being realized from fuel subsidies will be channeled to other sectors such as the employment of the 30 000 teachers and 11 200 health professionals which she says the PF failed to do.

Reacting to PF Vice President’s query on where UPND was taking the money saved on subsidies, Ms said that the monies will also go to provide free education, paying retirees who have been waiting for their long-term retirement benefits, and increased social cash transfer.

Ms. Kasanda also said that the government has gone further to ensure all arrears for the councils under the local authorities equalization fund are paid and increased the CDF from K1.6m to K25.7m.

Ms. Kasanda also advised Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo not to drag the government into personal battles with the law.

Ms. Kasanda said that the fight against corruption is based on the need for thorough investigations into any suspected wrongdoing despite the political party.

She said investigative wings under the UPND government are operating independently without any instructions or interference from any quarter.

Ms. Kasanda also advised Mr. Lusambo to desist from unwarranted attacks against President Hakainde Hichilema.

She said claims that the Head of State hates Mr. Lusambo are baseless as President Hichilema is a President for all Zambians.

