Thursday, January 6, 2022
Feature Politics
Updated:

Members of the Akafumba NDC faction formally joins UPND

By Chief Editor
Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the Akafumba faction National Chairperson Father Richard Luonde and nine others have joined the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The other nine are Newton Chabala who was NDC National Chairperson in charge of Mobilization, Brian Chabu, National Chairperson Elections and Albert Mulonga National Chairperson Livestock.

Others are Sandrah Pafwila National Vice Chairperson Mobilization, Authur Musukwa National Chairperson International Affairs, Moses Mwanza National Chairperson in-charge of Security while Tresfor Mutale, Theresa Nsunga and Thomas Sinkala were all Members of the NDC Central Committee.

Speaking when he received the defectors in Lusaka today, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda said many Patriotic Zambians have seen it fit to join the UPND and be part of the revolutionary group that wants to achieve a better Zambia

Mr. Imenda said he is happy that Zambians are seeing the progressive path that the UPND government is taking hence their decision to join the party.

He urged the new members to participate fully in party activities.

And UPND National Chairperson Steven Katuka expressed happiness to receive the team, especially since they were senior members of the NDC.

Mr. Katuka said there are a lot of people who have been appointed and become civil servants but have left a big vacuum in the party.

He appealed to the UPND Secretary-General to find a way to incorporate the new Members.

Meanwhile, Father Luonde who spoke on behalf of other defectors said they decided to join the UPND after their Former President Akafumba was appointed as Permanent Secretary and a stranger replaced him as president of NDC.

