The Special Education Teachers Union of Zambia SPETUZ has opposed the automatic progression of learners and implores the government to revise this system as it only produces learners who can’t read and write and promotes laziness among grade 7 learners who should have a strong foundation through national assessment to progress to grade 8.

The union President Frankson Musukwa has, however, extol the new dawn government for the introduction of free education from ECE to grade 12 as demonstrated by the commitment to release grants to school in an appropriate schedule.

SPETUZ has confirmed that the funds that were released by the government through the ministry of finance and national planning have been reflected in various school accounts.

Mr. Musukwa has since encouraged school administrators to ensure that grants are well used for the intended purpose without denying children and learners the opportunity that has been accorded to access free education.

He says this implies that even children with special education needs and disabilities should have a share of the national cake that has been allocated to schools.

In a statement read on his behalf by SPETUZ Copperbelt Province chairperson Kangwa Bwembya, Mr. Musukwa is hopeful that learners who were disadvantaged due to school fees will take this opportunity to access free primary and secondary education seriously.

He is optimistic that funds will be prudently, transparently, and accountably used in accordance with guidelines and other relevant laws governing the use of public resources.