9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 6, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

SPETUZ joins in opposing the the automatic progression of learners grade 7 pupils to grade 8

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News SPETUZ joins in opposing the the automatic progression of learners grade 7...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Special Education Teachers Union of Zambia SPETUZ has opposed the automatic progression of learners and implores the government to revise this system as it only produces learners who can’t read and write and promotes laziness among grade 7 learners who should have a strong foundation through national assessment to progress to grade 8.

The union President Frankson Musukwa has, however, extol the new dawn government for the introduction of free education from ECE to grade 12 as demonstrated by the commitment to release grants to school in an appropriate schedule.

SPETUZ has confirmed that the funds that were released by the government through the ministry of finance and national planning have been reflected in various school accounts.

Mr. Musukwa has since encouraged school administrators to ensure that grants are well used for the intended purpose without denying children and learners the opportunity that has been accorded to access free education.

He says this implies that even children with special education needs and disabilities should have a share of the national cake that has been allocated to schools.

In a statement read on his behalf by SPETUZ Copperbelt Province chairperson Kangwa Bwembya, Mr. Musukwa is hopeful that learners who were disadvantaged due to school fees will take this opportunity to access free primary and secondary education seriously.

He is optimistic that funds will be prudently, transparently, and accountably used in accordance with guidelines and other relevant laws governing the use of public resources.

Previous articleBowman writes to IMF Zambia Country office demanding full disclosure of Zambia-IMF deal

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

SPETUZ joins in opposing the the automatic progression of learners grade 7 pupils to grade 8

The Special Education Teachers Union of Zambia SPETUZ has opposed the automatic progression of learners and implores the government...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

CCPC cautions Schools against forcing pupils to purcharchase School items from selected Suppliers

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has noted with concern the growing tendency of some schools who are in the habit of directing...
Read more

Government will pay a subsidy for user fees pegged at K600 per learner in all grant-aided schools

General News Chief Editor - 0
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has said that the government will pay a subsidy for user fees pegged at K600 per learner in all...
Read more

Government has finally agreed to host a multi-sector national dialogue on street kids

General News Chief Editor - 7
The government has finally agreed to host a multi-sector national dialogue on street kids in the first quarter of 2022 and is currently developing...
Read more

Chushi Kasanda responds to Given Lubinda on the saved Subsidy

General News Chief Editor - 10
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has said that the new dawn Government has been transparent about where the money being realized from fuel subsidies...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.