Army Commander Orders League Leaders Buffaloes to Improve Form

Army Commander Lieutenant General Dennis Sitali Alibuzwi wants Green Buffaloes to improve their performance after struggling toward the end of the first round of the 2021/22 FAZ Super Division season.

Despite being top of the FAZ Super Division table, Buffaloes have recorded three losses, two draws and one win in their last six matches.

The Zambia Army owned club will go into the second round of the season leading the table via goal difference as they are tied on 30 points with second placed Red Arrows as at Week 17.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Radio Icengelo News in Ndola, General Alibuzwi attributed Buffaloes declining performance to fatigue.

“I know that we were expected to have opened up a lead of about ten points had we won three games that we lost. The players got saturated, fatigue came in but we took time to re-strategize and took them to Livingstone,” he said.

“We have done our part as administrators, the rest is up to the technical bench and the players themselves but we expect them to pull up,” General Alibuzwi said.

Buffaloes will face Lusaka Dynamos in their first match of the second in Lusaka this weekend.

