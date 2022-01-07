Former Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Zambia to Africa Union (AU) has challenged Dr.Situmbeko Musokotwane, the Finance Minister to fully disclose to Zambians the “bold and ambitious” plans they have promised the IMF in order to qualify for concessional debt.

Mr.Mwamba said thus far Zambians are deeply disenchanted about the secrecy that surrounds the Staff Agreement Musokotwane has committed Zambians to, without their knowledge.

“UPND has a five-year mandate so they cannot be entrusted with the responsibility of tying Zambians to lufe long debt decisions they don’t know. We challenge Mr Musokotwane to fully disclose what is contained in the IMF deal that affects all Zambians across the board with what could be negative economic consequences including job losses,” said Mr Mwamba.

The former diplomat turned politician was speaking live on KBNTV during an interview on Thursday Night on the “State of the Nation” programme.

“Let Zambians know what you (Musokotwane) signed,” said Mr Mwamba, “ we need full disclosure because Zambians will eventually have to pay the debt in future.”

Ostensibly, Mr Mwamba said he is aware that the harsh removal of subsidies on fuel and soon to be removal of subsidies of electricity including plans to “unbundle” and or sell of the power utility company ZESCO are part of the deal Musokotwane has shaken hands with the IMF.

The former senior diplomat cautioned Zambians to brace for even worse economic hurdles ahead under the government of President Hakainde Hichilema that has deep neo-liberal economic affiliations compared to the social responsibility affiliations of the past administration of the Patriotic Front.

Mr Mwamba has thus far emerged as one of the most credible critics of the Hichilema government that often takes on the government on issues and not personalities.

He has vowed to continue making the Hichilema government accountable to the Zambian people on the broken promises it made to assume office last August.

Mr Mwamba has been joined by others such as former Lusaka province Minister Bowman Lusambo in calling Musokotwane and the IMF to book.