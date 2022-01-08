9.5 C
RTSA Okays Spinning and Drifting Motorsport on condition safety is adhered to in totality

By Chief Editor
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has directed the Zambia Motor Sports Association (ZMSA), to lift the suspension on spinning and drifting motorsport events on the condition that all safety standards are followed in totality.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says from the foregoing, all spinning and drifting motorsport events will only take off after inspection and approval of the racing course and the surrounding environment for the safety of the participants and spectators and under no circumstances, shall any event proceed without approval and presence of the RTSA.
Mr. Mubanga says as part of the required standards, the racecourse must be fenced with a concrete barrier of 1.5 to 2 metres safety fence erected on top to protect and secure the safety of spectators.

“Last week, the RTSA conducted an inspection of a racecourse in Lusaka which revealed various safety measures put in place guaranteeing safety for spectators at spinning and drifting motorsport events.

The Agency is mandated under Section Four (4), Sub-Section two (2) of the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002, to provide guidelines for the safe use of public roads, Speedways, and Race-course by Motor Clubs,” he said.

“The Agency in collaboration with stakeholders led by ZMSA developed guidelines for Safe Use of Public Roads, Speedways, and Race-course by Motor Clubs in Zambia.”

On 30th May 2021, the RTSA directed ZMSA to suspend all spinning and drifting motorsport events until safety standards are improved after a male spectator was killed when the driver taking part in a spinning and drifting motorsport event lost control of the vehicle and careered off the course crashing into a group of spectators National Sports Development Centre (NASDEC) in Lusaka.

