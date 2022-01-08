9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 8, 2022
The New Dawn Government’s Fight Against Corruption has Gone Down the Drain-Fred M’membe

By Chief Editor
President of the Socialist Party Fred M’membe has charged that the New Dawn Government’s fight against corruption has clearly gone down the drain.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dr. M’membe rhetorically questioned why the United Party for National Development (UPND) government has failed to explain why it single-sourced Maurice Jangulo’s Alpha Commodities to supply 37,000 tonnes of fertilizers at $1,407 per tonne while the general market price is $1,000 per tonne, stealing an additional $15.059 million from the Zambian people in super-profits.

Dr. M’membe further said that Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) was given to supply 13,000 tonnes of fertilizers at $1,000 per tonne.

Dr. M’membe alleged that Mr. Jangulo’s Alpha Commodities was given the contract despite not having stocks of fertilizers, and instead started going around trying to source the commodity from his competitors whom Mr.Jangulo had discredited in an audit he had initiated and influenced.

Dr. M’membe challenged the New Dawn Government to explain why Mr.Jangulo was allowed to control, direct, manipulate and falsify a fertilizer audit under its supervision and control.

“This is pure corruption that this government and the state agencies – ACC, DEC, and the police – under its control have failed to deal with. Why?

“Our simple and only explanation is that Jangulo is too close to the key leadership of this government to be touched.

“He is their partner – he works and eats with them. Clearly, this government’s fight against corruption has gone down the drain, ” Dr. M’membe concluded.

