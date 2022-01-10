Health minister Sylvia Masebo has announced that the Ministry of Health has stopped mass covid-19 testing due to a shortage of test kits and only persons with severe symptoms will be tested.

Ms. Masebo said that Zambia cannot cope with mass test screening as has been the case since Covid broke out in Zambia.

Speaking at a media briefing for the COVID-19 situation in Zambia, Ms. Masebo explained that due to the escalating community inspections and rising positivity rate, testing everyone will become unsustainable and therefore, only persons with Covid symptoms will be prioritized.

Ms. Masebo reported that Zambia in the past week recorded a slight reduction in the overall number of new Covid-19 cases detected from 26,557 in the previous week to 23,227 cases.

Ms. Masebo however said the week witnessed more deaths from 41 the previous week to 69 cases in the past week.

Ms. Masebo further revealed that in the last 24hrs, the country has recorded 1,485 new covid-19 cases out of the total 5,389 tests conducted countywide.

Ms. Masebo said that in the last 24hrs, 5 deaths were recorded with 2 classified as Covid deaths while 3 have been classified as Covid associated deaths.