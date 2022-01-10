9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 10, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

LuSE tops the list of best performing African stock markets in 2021

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
Economy LuSE tops the list of best performing African stock markets in 2021
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lusaka Securities Exchange has been rated as the best performing stock market in Africa.

This is according to a compilation conducted by leading business publication Business Insider Africa.

2021 was a tough year for most investors, especially those investing in equity. But that notwithstanding, some stocks and stock markets across the continent still managed to perform well.

Business Insider Africa figured it’s important to look back at these top performing stocks/stock markets, as part of our recap series of the major business events that occurred in 2021.

But before we proceed with the list, it should be noted that Africa remains one of the most attractive investment destinations for emerging markets investors.

The continent has a total of 29 stock markets to choose from.

So, just in case you are considering investing investing in Africa, you are more than welcome.

10 best performing African stock markets in 2021

Lusaka Securities Exchange: This was the best performing bourse in Africa last year, according to checks by Business Insider Africa. The Lusaka Securities Exchange recorded a 93.2% gain in 2021.

Ghana Stock Exchange: The Ghanaian bourse emerged the second best performer on the continent, with investors’ gain standing at 38.59%.

Malawi Stock Exchange: This stock exchange recorded a 32.24% gain for investors in 2021, thereby making it Africa’s third best performing bourse during the past year.

Johannesburg Stock Exchange: The JSE’s All Share Index closed year 2021 with a 24% gain, thus making it the fourth best performer for last year.

Stock Exchange of Mauritius: This stock market closed 2021 with a 16.7% gain.

Casablanca Stock Exchange: This bourse in North Africa ended year 2021 with a 15.9% gain for investors.

The Egyptian Exchange: The Egyptian Exchange closed 2021 with a 9.8% gain.

Nairobi Securities Exchange: Kenya’s stock market gained 7.8% in 2021, thereby coming in as the eight best performer for last year.
Nigerian Exchange Group:

The Nigerian bourse’s All Share Index ended 2021 with 6.07% gain.

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange: This stock market ended 2021 with a 4.0% gain.

Previous articlePolice say they shot dead two suspected criminals
Next articleMinister of Green Economy threatens to close Kubu Crafts and Arts timber processing Company

1 COMMENT

  1. Best among the worst it has to be. There is also a league table of the worst. A major corporation whose published accounts point to insolvency is still among the listed companies and this attracted no comment from analysts. What does that tell u about what sort of bourse LuSE is?

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Government insists that priority will be given to health workers currently working as volunteers

The Ministry of Health has maintained that health workers who are currently working as volunteers will be given first...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fuel Shortage and Fuel Pump Price Increment

Economy Chief Editor - 17
By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have disclosed that their fuel imports orders have been placed on hold until the government clarifies...
Read more

10 of the 11 fatalities from mine accidents in 2021 happened at Chinese owned mines-MUZ

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Zambia recorded a total of 11 fatalities from mine accidents in 2021, 10 of which were at Chinese-owned mines whose safety conditions for workers...
Read more

The late release of funds to farmers has negatively affected them this season, says Small Scale Farmers Union

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The National Union for Small Scale Farmers in Zambia (NUSFAZ) has said that while the release of funding to pay farmers for the previous...
Read more

PACRA reverses the change of the register of Zambezi Portland Cement

Economy Chief Editor - 7
PACRA has reversed the change of the register of Zambezi Portland Cement (ZPC) following a threat to commence contempt of court by the Ventiglia...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.