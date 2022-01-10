The Lusaka Securities Exchange has been rated as the best performing stock market in Africa.

This is according to a compilation conducted by leading business publication Business Insider Africa.

2021 was a tough year for most investors, especially those investing in equity. But that notwithstanding, some stocks and stock markets across the continent still managed to perform well.

Business Insider Africa figured it’s important to look back at these top performing stocks/stock markets, as part of our recap series of the major business events that occurred in 2021.

But before we proceed with the list, it should be noted that Africa remains one of the most attractive investment destinations for emerging markets investors.

The continent has a total of 29 stock markets to choose from.

So, just in case you are considering investing investing in Africa, you are more than welcome.

10 best performing African stock markets in 2021

Lusaka Securities Exchange: This was the best performing bourse in Africa last year, according to checks by Business Insider Africa. The Lusaka Securities Exchange recorded a 93.2% gain in 2021.

Ghana Stock Exchange: The Ghanaian bourse emerged the second best performer on the continent, with investors’ gain standing at 38.59%.

Malawi Stock Exchange: This stock exchange recorded a 32.24% gain for investors in 2021, thereby making it Africa’s third best performing bourse during the past year.

Johannesburg Stock Exchange: The JSE’s All Share Index closed year 2021 with a 24% gain, thus making it the fourth best performer for last year.

Stock Exchange of Mauritius: This stock market closed 2021 with a 16.7% gain.

Casablanca Stock Exchange: This bourse in North Africa ended year 2021 with a 15.9% gain for investors.

The Egyptian Exchange: The Egyptian Exchange closed 2021 with a 9.8% gain.

Nairobi Securities Exchange: Kenya’s stock market gained 7.8% in 2021, thereby coming in as the eight best performer for last year.

Nigerian Exchange Group:

The Nigerian bourse’s All Share Index ended 2021 with 6.07% gain.

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange: This stock market ended 2021 with a 4.0% gain.