Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa who was found dead in his room on Monday has been buried today at Francisdale Cemetery in Fatima, Ndola.

Fr. Chansa, 61, is said to have died 24 hours prior to being discovered dead.

Three Catholic Bishops, several Priests, Religious Sisters and brothers were among the mourners.

The funeral procession started with Mass in the Fatima Secondary School Chapel at Francisdale Mission in Ndola before mourners proceeded to the cemetery – located just meters away from the school.

Ndola Diocese Bishop Benjamin Phiri led mourners during funeral Mass he celebrated together with Solwezi Diocese Bishop Charles Kasonde and Mpika Diocese Bishop Edwin Mulandu.

In his preaching, Bishop Phiri, a Canon Lawyer, said death was a way of going to God.

Bishop Phiri further thanked Bishop Mulandu, Bishop Kasonde, Priests, Religious Sisters and all mourners for mourning Fr. Chansa.

“We ask God in this Eucharist that he may look kindly upon our brother Collins who has gone into heaven, that he may be compassionate with him, forgive him those things he did not do well and look more on the things he did do well,” Bishop Phiri said.

“I am particularly grateful to my brother Bishops in spite of the Covid; they came physically to be present here. I have received condolences from all the Bishops,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Mulandu has paid tribute to Fr. Chansa, whom he said inspired him to become a Priest.

Bishop Mulandu recalled how he served as an altar boy under Fr. Chansa in the late 1980s in Kitwe prior to going for Priestly studies.

“Fr. Chansa touched many lives in various ways. Allow in my reflection to focus on his special care for the young people, the youths because I am one of those whose life as a priest touched as a young person,” Bishop Mulandu said.

“I am proud to say I was his altar boy and it was during this time that I was inspired to become a priest by this young, energetic friendly priest of about 26 years old,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the time of his death Fr. Chansa was preparing to open a Psycho-Social Counseling Centre of the Diocese at Mount Olivet in Mufulira.

Fr. Chansa last August celebrated his 36th Priesthood Anniversary.

The charismatic Priest was born on 25th April, 1960 in Luanshya.

Fr. Chansa served at several Parishes and Diocesan institutions among them Mount Olivet Minor Seminary in Mufulira, St. Joseph – Itawa Parish, St. Francis Parish in Kalulushi, Pamodzi Parish in Ndola, Kwacha- Bulangililo Parish in Kitwe and St. Peter’s Ipusukilo Parish in Kitwe.