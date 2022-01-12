9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa put to rest

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa put to rest
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa who was found dead in his room on Monday has been buried today at Francisdale Cemetery in Fatima, Ndola.

Fr. Chansa, 61, is said to have died 24 hours prior to being discovered dead.

Three Catholic Bishops, several Priests, Religious Sisters and brothers were among the mourners.

The funeral procession started with Mass in the Fatima Secondary School Chapel at Francisdale Mission in Ndola before mourners proceeded to the cemetery – located just meters away from the school.

Ndola Diocese Bishop Benjamin Phiri led mourners during funeral Mass he celebrated together with Solwezi Diocese Bishop Charles Kasonde and Mpika Diocese Bishop Edwin Mulandu.

In his preaching, Bishop Phiri, a Canon Lawyer, said death was a way of going to God.

Bishop Phiri further thanked Bishop Mulandu, Bishop Kasonde, Priests, Religious Sisters and all mourners for mourning Fr. Chansa.

“We ask God in this Eucharist that he may look kindly upon our brother Collins who has gone into heaven, that he may be compassionate with him, forgive him those things he did not do well and look more on the things he did do well,” Bishop Phiri said.

“I am particularly grateful to my brother Bishops in spite of the Covid; they came physically to be present here. I have received condolences from all the Bishops,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Mulandu has paid tribute to Fr. Chansa, whom he said inspired him to become a Priest.

Bishop Mulandu recalled how he served as an altar boy under Fr. Chansa in the late 1980s in Kitwe prior to going for Priestly studies.

“Fr. Chansa touched many lives in various ways. Allow in my reflection to focus on his special care for the young people, the youths because I am one of those whose life as a priest touched as a young person,” Bishop Mulandu said.

“I am proud to say I was his altar boy and it was during this time that I was inspired to become a priest by this young, energetic friendly priest of about 26 years old,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the time of his death Fr. Chansa was preparing to open a Psycho-Social Counseling Centre of the Diocese at Mount Olivet in Mufulira.

Fr. Chansa last August celebrated his 36th Priesthood Anniversary.

The charismatic Priest was born on 25th April, 1960 in Luanshya.

Fr. Chansa served at several Parishes and Diocesan institutions among them Mount Olivet Minor Seminary in Mufulira, St. Joseph – Itawa Parish, St. Francis Parish in Kalulushi, Pamodzi Parish in Ndola, Kwacha- Bulangililo Parish in Kitwe and St. Peter’s Ipusukilo Parish in Kitwe.

Previous articleThe appetite by UPND for vengeance and retribution will not end any time soon-Lubinda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa put to rest

Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa who was found dead in his room on Monday has been...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government encouraging Citizens to prioritize their own developmental needs-Nombo

General News Chief Editor - 1
Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has said that the New Dawn Government is taking practical measures to encourage Citizens to make...
Read more

Anti-Corruption Commission Detain Bowman Lusambo overnight

General News Chief Editor - 36
FORMER MINISTER of Lusaka Province Hon Bowman Lusambo has been detained by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Mr. Lusambo's detention comes after more than seven (7)...
Read more

Zambia Meteorological Department warns of flash floods in some parts of the country

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) has disclosed that some parts of the country are likely to be hit by flash floods. According to a...
Read more

UPND, PF cadres clash in Milenge District

General News Chief Editor - 8
FOUR United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by some Patriotic Front party (PF) supporters in Milenge District....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.