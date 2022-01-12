Shepolopolo top striker Rachael Kundananji is thrilled to score her first goal for Spanish club SD Eibar.

Kundananji scored a last minute goal for SD Eibar in their 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in the Primera Division match in Spain on Sunday.

Kundananji said she is expecting to score more goals for Eibar after opening her account on Sunday.

“I am very happy to finally score. Otherwise I was looking forward to scoring. I played many games without scoring and now I scored an important goal,” Kundananji said.

“I am expecting to do the best, like to score more goals and do my best,” she said.

Kundananji joined SD Eibar last September from BIIK-Kazgurt of Kazakhstan.

The forward has branded the Spanish Women’s League as competitive

“This Spanish League is very competitive compared to the previous leagues I have played in. This one is very competitive,” Kundananji said.