Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda has warned that more party senior members will have their homes raided by the security wings.

Hon Lubinda said the said individuals will also be summoned and investigated by the mentioned officials and lamented that the appetite by the ruling UPND for vengeance and retribution will not end any time soon.

The party vice president said this during a briefing at PF secretariat in Lusaka today.

“Many of our members and those associated with the pf have either had their homes raided by investigative wings of government or have been summoned by them to answer to all sorts of accusations,” he said.

“We are certain that the appetite for vengence and retribution shall not end here. As such on a weekly basis we shall keep updating the nation on these raids and arrests.”

Among the notable people from the party who have been subjected to unconstitutional treatment by the security wings since UPND took over power include former first lady Esther Lungu’s foundation where the officers only found wheel chairs for distribution.

The Kabushi Bulldozzer, Hon Bowman Lusambo is also on the list with Bwalya Kalandanya who had his house raided supposedly for sponsoring musicians supporting PF.

Others are Amon Jere, the PF aspiring candidate for Chipata Central, the former press aide for president Edgar Chagwa Lungu Amos chanda, Hon Andrew Lubusha, Hon Ronald Chitotela, Hon Davies Chama, Hon Stephen Kampyongo and Hon Raphael Nakacinda.

Hon Joseph Malanji, Hon Michael Katambo, Hon Davies Mwila, Antonio Mwanza, Hon Mumbi Phiri, MCC Mundia Mundale, MCC Capt. Walusiku Lyambela, Kaumba Manjolo Former DC for Lukulu and Glenn Chingumbe are also victims of the vice.

And Mr. Lubinda has said that Victory for PF is certain in Kabwata, and that is sticking to the same candidate as it is fully convinced that he has already campaigned and reached out to the electorates and explained that their candidate Clement Tembo is now in hiding fearing that he may be attacked.

“We have every confidence in him. Victory for us is certain. No wonder he is now in hiding fearing that he may be attacked,” he said.

Mr. Lubinda wondered why the Electoral Commission of Zambia handled the Kabwata by-election issue with inconsistencies.

He said the long-winded defense from the UPND that they do not have a hand in the ECZ’s decision to cancel the Kabwata by-elections will be seen by how the ruling party handles elections going forward.

Mr. Lubinda said that he is encouraged by the strong resolve by Andrew Tayengwa that he will spill the beans in the event that the UPND replaces him with another candidate.

“While we acknowledge that the ECZ have the right to make decisions of this nature based on their interpretation of the laws governing elections, we are surprised by the inconsistency of the ECZ on the matter. It will be recalled that the spokesperson of the ECZ on Saturday 8th January stated that the elections would proceed notwithstanding the withdrawal of the UPP candidate. On Monday the position suddenly changed,” he said.

“The cancellation of the by-elections comes with very huge costs to the ECZ and to all political parties and should be condemned by all citizens. Whether or not UPND had a hand in it or not shall be seen by how they handle the by-elections going forward. We are encouraged by the strong resolve by Andrew Tayengwa that he will spill the beans in the event that the UPND replace him with another candidate. Soon it shall be clear to who has been a beneficiary of the cancellation.”

Hon Lubinda called on President Hakainde Hichilema to take heed of what his Deputy National Chairman Andrew Banda is telling him and the nation concerning electoral violence being perpetrated and being incited in Kabwata by well-known members of the UPND “whose DNA is packed with intolerance and vindictiveness.” He stressed the need for “peaceful” Kabwata residence to exercise their right to vote for their future MP in a peaceful environment.



Yesterday, the Government described as malicious and unfounded assertions from political stakeholders and other interest Groups that it induced the cancellation of the Kabwata parliamentary by-election.

Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said that the ECZ was clear that the withdrawal of the United Progressive People’s party candidate Francis Libanda invoked the provisions of Article 52 six of the constitution of Zambia, adding that President Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that he does not support by-elections because they divert national resources from more pertinent issues.

Ms. Kasanda who is also Information and Media Minister said that the government supports public calls to revisit article 52 six of the constitution as it does not in any way add value to the country’s Democratic process and financial prudence.

She has since urged individuals intending to contest for public office to take the responsibility seriously as it is about public service and public resources.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Ms. Kasanda said the government sympathizes with political stakeholders in the Kabwata parliamentary by-election following its cancellation.

Ms. Kasanda said the cancellation has inconvenienced all stakeholders.