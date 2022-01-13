9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 13, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

ZCTU welcomes Government Policy not to separate Married Couples in Civil Service through Transfers

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News ZCTU welcomes Government Policy not to separate Married Couples in Civil Service...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Congress of Trade Union has welcomed the government decision of reuniting all married couples within the public service and local government who were separated from their families on account of transfers.

Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has announced through a Circular that married couples working in public service, Judiciary, and local government should not be separated on account of transfers.

ZCTU President Chishimba Nkole said that reuniting couples is timely and will bring stability in families that were on the verge of collapsing due to distance.

Mr. Nkole said the development will increase productivity among civil servants as they will not be worried about traveling to meet their spouses.

He has however urged the government to ensure that transfers should not result in some civil servants ending up being demoted due to lack of positions in some areas.

Yesterday, the Government directed all Ministries, Provinces, and Spending Agencies that transfers of officers in the public service should not separate family units, henceforth.

Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says the government has decided that married couples working within the Public Service, Judiciary, and Local Government Service, should not be separated on account of transfers.

Mr. Kangwa says this is important in order to address issues of low productivity, broken families and also to uphold the existing national values and principles, among others.

In a Cabinet circular minute number 2022 to various offices, Mr. Kangwa said addressees must advise the affected officers, who are interested in re-uniting with their families, to apply for possible transfers through their respective Service Commissions or relevant authorities for consideration.

Previous articleExpidite the process of establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the High Court

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

ZCTU welcomes Government Policy not to separate Married Couples in Civil Service through Transfers

The Zambia Congress of Trade Union has welcomed the government decision of reuniting all married couples within the public...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Expidite the process of establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the High Court

General News Chief Editor - 0
ActionAid Zambia has called for a process of establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the High Court to be expedited. ActionAid Zambia country...
Read more

Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa put to rest

General News Chief Editor - 2
Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa who was found dead in his room on Monday has been buried today at Francisdale Cemetery...
Read more

Government encouraging Citizens to prioritize their own developmental needs-Nombo

General News Chief Editor - 1
Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has said that the New Dawn Government is taking practical measures to encourage Citizens to make...
Read more

Anti-Corruption Commission Detain Bowman Lusambo overnight

General News Chief Editor - 39
FORMER MINISTER of Lusaka Province Hon Bowman Lusambo has been detained by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Mr. Lusambo's detention comes after more than seven (7)...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.