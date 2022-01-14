9.5 C
ECZ sets February 3 as new date for Nominations for Kabwata By Elections

By Chief Editor
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set February 3, 2022 as the new date for the KABWATA Parliamentary by-election.

Eligible contestants from various political parties are expected to file their nominations on January 19, 2022.

Male contestants will have to pay 15 thousand KWACHA while their female counterparts shall part away with 13 thousand 5-hundred KWACHA nomination fees.

Aspiring candidates have been ordered to raise 15 supporters each who must be registered voters in the KABWATA Constituency.

The candidates are also expected to present certified copies of their Grade 12 Certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or equivalent.

Failure to comply with such requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News in LUSAKA today by ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager PATRICIA LUHANGA.

The Kabwata Parliamentary by-election was earlier scheduled to take place on January 20, 2022.

However, the ECZ postponed the election after United Progressive People -UPP candidate FRANCIS LIBANDA pulled out of the race.

The KABWATA Parliamentary by-election has been necessitated by the death of LEVY MKANDAWIRE who was area member of parliament on the United Party for National Development -UPND ticket.

  2. Upnd prepare to lose. The people have had enough.

    While People are wishing me death and misfortune. Meanwhile here I am drinking with their wives. I M not worried

