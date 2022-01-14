9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 14, 2022
Sports
Mphande Dumps Kitwe United For City of Lusaka

Coach Albert Mphande has ditched Kitwe United four months into his two-year contract for another National Division 1 club City of Lusaka.

Mphande was unveiled by City of Lusaka on Thursday evening after signing an 18-months contract at Woodlands Stadium.

The former Nkwazi and Nakambala Leopards coach has left Kitwe United placed fourth on the table with 29 points from 17 matches.

Mphande has not hidden his excitement after joining Ya Moto.

“I’m delighted to be part of this great team, I consider City of Lusaka FC to be one of the big clubs in Zambia,” he told the City media team.

“My objective as instructed by the Executive (ExCo) is to take the club to the elite levels of Zambian football,” Mphande said this during his unveiling on Thursday.

Mphande has replaced Jordi Rovira who left City on mutual separation in November, 2021.

Ex-Zambia star Isaac Chansa was acting head coach prior to Mphande’s arrival.

Meanwhile, City are ninth on the table with 22 points after playing 18 games.

