9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 14, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Ndola psychiatric hospital looks like police cell, says Copperbelt Minister

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Ndola psychiatric hospital looks like police cell, says Copperbelt Minister
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has expressed concern at the poor state of the Ndola psychiatric hospital which he says currently looks like police cell.

Mr Matambo has said a psychiatric hospital must be good for mental rehabilitation and that the current state of the Ndola Teaching Hospital psychiatric section is not good for mental rehabilitation.

The minister toured the construction of the psychiatric hospital.

“The current psychiatric hospital having visited it on a number of occasions, is not in a good state. The current psychiatric hospital is not in a very good state to accommodate patients as it looks like police cells, not good for mental rehabilitation.”

“I have come here to appreciate this project. The Government wants to ensure that building projects above 60% are completed especially in the health and education sectors. Government is fully aware that Infrastructure is very key to efficient health service delivery.”

And Ndola Teaching Hospital Head of Clinical Care Dr. Misa Funjika said the projected which started in 2014 had stalled due to lack of funding.

Dr. Funjika explained that the project which started in 2014 was supposed to be completed within 70 weeks.

Previous articleThere are no plans to sell ZESCO, Information and Media Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Ndola psychiatric hospital looks like police cell, says Copperbelt Minister

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has expressed concern at the poor state of the Ndola psychiatric hospital which he says...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The current crusade of the recovery of public resources and assets are an act of natural justice-UPND

General News Chief Editor - 5
UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda has charged that the current crusade of the recovery of public resources and assets by the ACC...
Read more

Ndola City Council adopts the proposed K244 Million Budget for the year 2022

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Ndola City Council has adopted the proposed K244 Million Budget for the year 2022 with K26 million allocated towards Public Health and Environmental...
Read more

George Mpombo calls for the bringing to book of what he described as fertilizer crooks

General News Chief Editor - 15
THERE has been a well-orchestrated ripping of government through the supply of low quality and underweight bags of fertilisers which must be nipped into...
Read more

ACC are telling lies, I don’t own 15 properties-Amos Chanda

General News Chief Editor - 35
Former State House Press Aide, Amos Chanda has refuted reports by the Anti-corruption Commission that he was warned and cautioned in connection with being...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.