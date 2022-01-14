UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda has charged that the current crusade of the recovery of public resources and assets by the ACC and DEC are an act of natural justice and should not be accused on President Hakainde Hichilema.

The criminal-ladden duo of Raphael Nakacinda, PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity and former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo recently caused a stir which left a larger section of the Zambian society furious after the two renewed their vigorous mudslinging and scandalous fights and taunts against the Head of State.

Statements by Lusambo and Nakacinda such as promising to use juju against the President and accusing him (HH) of having an invincible hand in the recent arrest and detention of a number of PF surrogates on charges ranging from assault, abuse of authority of office, plunder of public resources and possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime have left a larger section demanding for justice to prevail against the duo.

And Mr Banda says the manoeuvres by the two are meant at distracting and slowing down the wheels of justice as they face numerous criminal charges including defamation of President and being property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, among.

He says it was regrettable that each time political criminals and plunderers of public resources were summoned before investigative wings of the State, such had resorted to maligning the name of the President.

He says those who have stolen from the poor people of Zambia should not think that they will be saved by their malicious attacks on President Hichilema.

Mr Banda notes that those who were being summoned before ACC and DEC for crimes, abuse of office and corrupt activities should not accuse the Presidency of having a hand in their misfortunes.

He says it was imperative that Zambians and political players alike get to appreciate the restoration of the rule of law.

He charged that it was out of order for few disgruntled elements whose past crimes had caught up with to be working round the clock to divert the attention of the President from carrying out his National duties.

He said the youths of the UPND in Lusaka Province would no longer condone those who are insulting the President indiscriminately.

He has since warned that those who think that the silence of UPND members meant that they were weak and not able to defend the party and its leaders would be shocked when citizens arrests are effected on them, soon.

He notes that the broader spectrum of freedoms such as expression, Press, association and Assembly that were being enjoyed after the UPND formed Government should not be used as a scapegoat on which to commit crimes.

Mr Banda further stressed that the numerous economic achievements that the New Dawn administration has achieved within a short space of 4 months should be appreciated by all well-meaning Zambians.