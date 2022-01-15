The government has released K667 million to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for outstanding payments to farmers under the 2020/2021 marketing season.

Below is the full statement

FARMERS DUES CLEARED

We have released K667 million to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for outstanding payments to farmers under the 2020/2021 marketing season.

Considering the K960 million released to FRA on 3rd January, and the K667 million released today, all outstanding payments to farmers for the period under review have now been cleared. FRA is expected to start paying next week and clear everyone.

Today’s action by the Treasury is significant because it represents a policy shift of the UPND Government to piroritise the agriculture sector. The sector presents us the best opportunity for attaining growth; especially that the majority of our people, about 80 percent, are dependent on it. Agriculture has a relatively short gestation period with low capital requirements (especially among small scale farmers), both issues which are necessary in addressing poverty and vulnerability in Zambia.

The sector has for a long time faced a number of impediments to the realisation of its full potential, such as the historical delayed payments for grains supplied to the Food Reserve Agency. The situation negatively impacts on the productivity of a subsequent farming season. Gladly, the matter has effectively been concluded this month so that our farmers could focus on their fields instead of chasing payments.

We urge the competent authority in-charge to ensure that a transparent payment system is deployed so that our farmers get paid without delay.

Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP

MINISTER OF FINANCE AND NATIONAL PLANNING