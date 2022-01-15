9.5 C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Garry Nkombo assures that administrators in local authorities will lose their employment

The government has assured that no administrator in local authorities will lose their employment on assumption that they were operatives of the former ruling patriotic front government.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo says government understands the administrators feared to lose their employment just like some did for not heeding wrong directives by the former government officials.

Mr. Nkombo has revealed that his ministry has received a lot of reports to the effect that some senior council officers should be dismissed or transferred because they worked with the PF but adds the UPND will not take the route of retribution.

Speaking at the Institute of Local Government Administrators Of Zambia –ILGAZ- Annual Admission Dinner last night, Mr. Nkombo also said government is confident that local authorities will effectively manage the expanded and broadened constituency development fund.

Mr. Nkombo said a number of stakeholders have doubted the capacity of councils to deliver on the subject but he optimistic they will if they procure quality goods and services, deliver goods and services on time and ensure they are procured at the right prices.

And ILGAZ president Ernest Mwansa said in 2019, the institute established a research unit which is meant to spearhead research activities to support evidence based policy making.

Mr. Mwansa said using this research unit, the institute intends to provide research based solutions to challenges faced by cities and towns.

  1. Garry the YouTube clown who makes videos with his daughter, has no clue of what is going on in his own ministry because they have already fired pf supporters.his own president has done nothing else but fire people since he took over. You are a chi f00I garry. That is why last time my boys almost beat you up at that filling station

