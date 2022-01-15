The Electoral Commision of Zambia(ECZ) has allowed the Harry Kalaba led DP to participate in the forthcoming Kabwata bye-elections.

In a letter addressed to the Party Secretary General as per records at Registrar of Society (Precious Ntambu).The ECZ which earlier in the week hosted the DP officials and the two former leaders of DP Judith Kabemba and Justine Nkonge .

“The commission reviewed documentation in the matter were the DP were unable to file their nominations due to the attempt to field two candidates.Please be advised that the commission in its constitutional mandate and would not interfere in intra-party disputes”, read part of the letter.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set Thursday, 3rd February, 2022 as the new date for holding the Kabwata constituency parliamentary by-election in Lusaka.

And the commission has set Wednesday, 19th January, 2022 as the date of the nominations for the by-election.

The Kabwata parliamentary by-election was initially scheduled to take place on 20th January, 2022 but was canceled following the withdrawal from the race of united progressive people (UPP) candidate, Libanda Francis, who invoked the provisions of Article 52(6) of the republican constitution.

ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga has announced in a statement that the campaign period for the election will commence on Wednesday, 19th January, 2022 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 2nd February, 2022.

Ms Luhanga has since advised all stakeholders and participating political parties and candidates to observe the ministry of health guidelines and procedures on the prevention of covid-19.

the election in kabwata constituency has been necessitated following the death of united party for national development (upnd) member of parliament, levy mkandawire on thursday, 18th november, 2021.