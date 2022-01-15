Retired veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga has cautioned politicians and Zambians against abusing their freedom of speech.

Dr. Mwaanga has told a local radio station QFM that some comments coming from some individuals targeted at the head of state are disturbing.

Dr.Mwaanga said that Zambians are breathing fresh air due to the freedom of expression that has been restored to them, which, however, must not be abused.

Dr. Mwaanga said that the head of state is a respected figure in any country and that no one should use unpalatable language against him and advised politicians to respect president Hakainde Hichilema, adding that those who disagree with his style of leadership must do so respectfully.

Dr. Mwaanga stated that those abusing their freedom of expression are jeopardizing the freedom of others who have more sensible things to say regarding the direction in which the country should go.



Meanwhile, UPND Lusaka Province youth chairperson Mr. Anderson Banda has called on the opposition members to have constructive criticism and not bring the name of the head of State into ridicule.

Mr Banda said the opposition shouldn’t take the calmness and tolerance by the UPND youths as a source of weakness but they are doing so to respect the rule of law.

Mr Banda said the mandate has been left in the hands of the law enforcement agencies but if they dare the law enforcers, the UPND Youths will have no option but to respond in a way which they would understand.

He has called upon the opposition members like Mr Raphael Nakachinda, Mr Bowman Lusambo and others to practice mature politics because UPND Government has created a conducive environment to accommodate everyone in the political arena unlike before under their regime.

Mr Banda said politics of character assassination and propaganda will not make PF relevant to the people of Zambia who suffered beyond measures.

Mr Banda said it is unfortunate that Nakachinda and Lusambo are seeking public attention hence going as far as insulting and mocking the Head of state who is busy working on the economy which was plundered by the previous regime.

Mr Banda was speaking this when he was featured on a Prime TV breakfast show dubbed “WAKE UP ZAMBIA”.