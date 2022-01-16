9.5 C
Mpondela Trounced in Olympic Landslide

Alfred Foloko has bounced back as National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) President after thumping his only challenger Elias Mpondela during the elective annual general meeting held in Lusaka on Saturday.

Foloko polled 43 votes while Mpondela of ZAA collected nine in the contest facilitated by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Foloko has been given a fresh mandate to lead the NOCZ Executive Board up to 2025.

NOCZ Vice President Hazel Kennedy equally retained her position after overcoming her challenger Guy Phiri by 23-19 votes.

Boniface Kambikambi is also back as Secretary General after beating Musunka Silungwe.

Victor Banda was unopposed for the position of Treasurer.

Susanna Dakik, Mutale Masala and Rodrick Ndhlovu were all unopposed for the role of Committee Members.

NOCZ ELECTION RESULTS

President

Mr. Alfred Foloko 43

Mr. Elias Mpondela 9

Vice President

Ms. Hazel Kennedy 23

Mr. Guy Phiri 19

Ms. Nakaonga Kakoma 10

Secretary General

Mr. Boniface Kambikambi 38

Mr. Musunka Silungwe 14

Treasurer

Mr. Victor Banda (Unopposed)

Committee Members

Ms. Susanna Dakik (Unopposed)

Mr. Mutale Masala (Unopposed)

Mr. Rodrick Ndhlovu (Unopposed)

Previous articleUPND has Performed to the People’s Expectations since it came into power, Nalumango tells voters Milenge

