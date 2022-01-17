9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 17, 2022
General News
President Hakainde Hichilema expected in Dubai

By Chief Editor
Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to travel to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday 18th January 2022.

In a statement made available to the media, Mr Kakubo said that President Hichilema accepted an invitation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai to grace the National Day of the Republic of Zambia at the World Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday 20th January, 2022, which is themed: “Come to Zambia, A Land of Peace and Opportunities”.

On Wednesday 19th January 2022, ahead of the Expo, the President is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, signifying Zambia’s growing notable presence on the global stage.

Zambia is among the 192 countries participating at the Dubai Expo, which runs from 1st October, 2021 to 31st March 2022, and presents a great opportunity to create synergies between advanced and emerging economies to promote equitable growth and development.

Over 40 Zambian companies are expected to participate in the event to showcase the country’s enormous potential for trade, investment and tourism, and cultural endowments.

On the margins of the National Day at the Expo, the Republic of Zambia will hold a Business Forum under the theme: Doing Business in Zambia, bringing together government representatives, industry captains and potential investors.

Mr Kakubo said that in line with the Government’s vision of ensuring economic transformation and sustainable development, the President will also hold meetings with the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA); Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, and DP World.

The President’s engagements with strategic partners are of great significance to Zambia, as they will contribute immensely towards the Government’s vision of turning around the economy, promoting trade and investment, through the consolidation of bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Kakubo said that President Hichilema has repeatedly underscored his administration’s unwavering commitment to serving the country through, among other strategies, implementation of robust and ambitious economic programmes and partnerships that will help turn around the country’s economy.

Therefore, the government is confident that the participation of the president at the expo will translate into tangible benefits for the people of Zambia.

President Hichilema and his delegation are scheduled to return to Zambia on 22nd January, 2022.

