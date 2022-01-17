9.5 C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Process to make amendments to the Constitution is underway-Justice Minister

By Chief Editor
Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has disclosed that the process of obtaining Cabinet approval for a roadmap for constitutional reforms is underway.

Speaking in a radio interview with QFM, Mr. Haimbe, however, could not give a timeline of how long the constitutional reform process will take, stating that once Cabinet gives the go-ahead, the Constitutional reforms roadmap will be released to the public.

Mr. Haimbe said that the intention by the government is to have a holistic review of the Constitution in terms of the parts which are outside the bill of rights and the bill of rights itself.

Mr. Haimbe explained that the Bill of Rights can only be amended through a referendum while the rest of the constitution can be done with a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

Mr. Haimbe has reiterated the government’s position that the Constitution Amendments will be premised on broad-based consensus and inclusivity of all Zambians.

