President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the corrupt clique that stole from the Zambian people has started fighting back.

Speaking at State House today after swearing-in Mary Chirwa and Daphne Nawa Chimuka as Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director-General and Teaching Service Commission Chairperson respectively, President Hichilema said that the clique is using the media to divert the attention from the recovery of what they stole from the Zambian people.

The president said that the clique is employing people all over including government officials teaching them how to siphon money from the government.

President Hichilema said the clique of thieves is now fighting back in the fight against corruption by calling other people Kawalala.

“The money meant for CDF should not be taken away by a clique. What is wrong is wrong. Taking away resources from Zambians is wrong. They have now started fighting back. They are behaving like what happens in our communities. Somebody steals from a widow selling at the markets, they run away, they are chased, a distance away from a point of stealing increases, and they start pointing at the front and say kawalala, kawalala,” he said

“That’s what’s happening. The clique is now employing the media, I wanna talk to the colleagues in the media, the clique is now employing colleagues in the media to generate stories diverting our attention away from following up the money that belongs to the public by shouting Kawalala, kawalala. For the international media kawalala in our local language means thief.”

He advised members of the public, the media, and other government officials not to fall to the strategy.

President Hichilema stated that the clique had invested in directing opinion using various social media platforms.

The head of state has, however, vowed to be relentless in the fight against corruption even if it means him standing alone, reiterating that there will be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption

President Hichilema has since called on Zambians to stand together as a nation in the fight against corruption to stop the leakage.

President Hichilema has directed the new Teaching Service Commission Chairperson Daphne Chimuka to ensure there is no segregation in the recruitment of the 30,000 teachers earmarked for recruitment this year and reminded Mrs. Chimuka that the commission has a huge task to ensure there is a change in the way teachers work.

President Hichilema said that education is the best inheritance for any child, adding that children must get the best in education.

President Hichilema said his government will not make noise but deliver on the aspirations of the people of Zambia.

He said he hears people saying “‘the President is making too much noise he will get tired’; this fellow doesn’t get tired to talk about what is right.”