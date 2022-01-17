9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 17, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia to hold National Census of Population and Housing in August 2022

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambia to hold National Census of Population and Housing in August 2022
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Government of the Republic of Zambia has issued a Statutory Instrument to gazette the period 18 August, 2022 to 14 September, 2022 as the official dates for the country to undertake the 6th National Census of Population and Housing. The Statutory Instrument (No. 92 of 2021) was signed by the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, and gazetted on 31st December 2021.

The designation of Census dates will now enable the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) to intensify preparations. The Zambia Statistics Agency is mandated to conduct the Census of Population and Housing (CPH) every ten years as per Statistics Act No. 13 of 2018.

The upcoming CPH will adopt the Computer-Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) technique. This will involve gathering information with the use of an electronic questionnaire, on computer tablets. This is a improvement on the previous Censuses which were paper-based and is meant to introduce cost effectiveness in the collection and processing of data.

ZamStats will soon release the Census roadmap, outlining key activities leading to the 2022 National Census of Population and Housing.

Previous articleHow can we promote trade when Zambia’s exports to South Africa are nearing zero?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia to hold National Census of Population and Housing in August 2022

The Government of the Republic of Zambia has issued a Statutory Instrument to gazette the period 18 August, 2022...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Garry Nkombo assures that administrators in local authorities will lose their employment

General News Chief Editor - 13
The government has assured that no administrator in local authorities will lose their employment on assumption that they were operatives of the former ruling...
Read more

President Hichilema appoints Mary Chirwa as new Director-General of the DEC

General News Chief Editor - 13
President Hakainde Hichilema has fired Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director-General Musonda Simwayi. President Hichilema has since appointed Mary Chirwa as new Director-General of the...
Read more

Ndola psychiatric hospital looks like police cell, says Copperbelt Minister

General News Chief Editor - 4
Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has expressed concern at the poor state of the Ndola psychiatric hospital which he says currently looks like police cell. Mr...
Read more

The current crusade of the recovery of public resources and assets are an act of natural justice-UPND

General News Chief Editor - 5
UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda has charged that the current crusade of the recovery of public resources and assets by the ACC...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.