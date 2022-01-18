Brother Carmine Annunziata has died. Here I pay tribute to a man of God who founded Matero Boys’ Secondary School and turned it into one of the premier schools in Zambia.

GATHER AT THE HERO’S TOMB

Pause for a moment, O you MaBoys

In silence pay tribute to the man of deeds

Hold up your lamp in the dying of dusk

So you can see him in the dawning of tomorrow

When you see him, thank him in silence

For the man of deeds is a noble soul

O you MaBoys, join your comrades here

Thank him whose harder fate was your future

The sage who drew sword for right, and for better

The disciple who more with love edified

So you may become the man of deeds and not words

Fail not, ye who drew from the man of deeds

Gather at the hero’s tomb to celebrate his death.

–Dr. Field Ruwe, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA