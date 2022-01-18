Brother Carmine Annunziata has died. Here I pay tribute to a man of God who founded Matero Boys’ Secondary School and turned it into one of the premier schools in Zambia.
GATHER AT THE HERO’S TOMB
Pause for a moment, O you MaBoys
In silence pay tribute to the man of deeds
Hold up your lamp in the dying of dusk
So you can see him in the dawning of tomorrow
When you see him, thank him in silence
For the man of deeds is a noble soul
O you MaBoys, join your comrades here
Thank him whose harder fate was your future
The sage who drew sword for right, and for better
The disciple who more with love edified
So you may become the man of deeds and not words
Fail not, ye who drew from the man of deeds
Gather at the hero’s tomb to celebrate his death.
–Dr. Field Ruwe, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA