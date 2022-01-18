9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Carmine Annunziata (1931-2022) Founder Of Matero Boys’ Secondary School

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Carmine Annunziata (1931-2022) Founder Of Matero Boys’ Secondary School
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Brother Carmine Annunziata has died. Here I pay tribute to a man of God who founded Matero Boys’ Secondary School and turned it into one of the premier schools in Zambia.

GATHER AT THE HERO’S TOMB

Pause for a moment, O you MaBoys
In silence pay tribute to the man of deeds
Hold up your lamp in the dying of dusk
So you can see him in the dawning of tomorrow
When you see him, thank him in silence
For the man of deeds is a noble soul

O you MaBoys, join your comrades here
Thank him whose harder fate was your future
The sage who drew sword for right, and for better
The disciple who more with love edified
So you may become the man of deeds and not words
Fail not, ye who drew from the man of deeds
Gather at the hero’s tomb to celebrate his death.

–Dr. Field Ruwe, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

Previous articlePresident Hichilema thanks Saudi Arabia for the multi-million dollar 800-bed capacity Hospital

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature LifestyleChief Editor - 0

Carmine Annunziata (1931-2022) Founder Of Matero Boys’ Secondary School

Brother Carmine Annunziata has died. Here I pay tribute to a man of God who founded Matero Boys’ Secondary...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Catholic Priest calls for the safeguarding of children’s dignity in families and communities

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 1
Lusaka based Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Arthur Ntembula has called for the safeguarding of children’s dignity in families and communities as Christians world over...
Read more

Life Legally Begins at Forty

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 14
  The question I often ask myself is, “When does life begin?” Various anniversary numbers are given as special such as “sixteen”, “eighteen”, “Twenty one” and...
Read more

A Tribute to Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu (October 7, 1931-December 26, 2021)

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 8
By Kapya Kaoma Desmond Mpilo Tutu! Tata Tutu! In our mamaland, Ancestors, we mourn not! Streaming tears our faces fill libations of praise we pour To water new trees to...
Read more

This Christmas, hope may feel elusive but despair is not the answer

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 5
By Peter Mulenga of Kitwe Many in our country have lost the simple confidence that better days are ahead, for a variety of understandable reasons....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.