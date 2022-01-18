President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday toured the construction site of the multi-million dollar 800-bed capacity King Salman Bin Abdelaziz specialist hospital for women and children in Lusaka.

President Hichilema has thanked the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and King Salman Bin Abdelaziz for the support rendered to Zambia.

The President was taken around the construction site as he occasionally waved at the jubilant workers.

President Hichilema encouraged the construction workers to continue working hard before taking some photographs with them.

Later President Hichilema visited Munyaule market where he interacted with marketeers, bus drivers and the public.

Here the President also gave the traders and onlookers an opportunity to take pictures with him.

Below is the president’s full post

This afternoon we toured the Saudi Arabian-funded King Salman Bin Abdulaziz 800 bed specialised hospital project near Lilayi in Lusaka, under construction.

We are grateful to both the King and the People of the Kingdom, for this support and solidarity to the people of Zambia. Through the Saudi Embassy in our country, we have assured King Salman Bin Abdulaziz that the hospital construction will be under our close watch.

This project is a demonstration of our promise to ensure quality healthcare for all citizens. Our vision as government is to ensure that we build well stocked health facilities with well trained and highly motivated health workers so that there is no one being flown out of the country to seek medical care irrespective of their status in society.

Once more, we thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this support which we will ensure that it benefits all our people.

May God bless our two great Countries and their peoples.

God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.