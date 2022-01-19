FAZ Super Division struggling side Kansanshi Dynamos have fired coach Tennant Chilumba just five months into his two year contract.

Chilumba’s dismissal comes in the wake of Kansanshi’s 5-0 home loss to league leaders Red Arrows last Saturday in Solwezi.

Kansanshi have further separated with first assistant coach Happy Sichikolo, second assistant coach John Munkonje, goalkeeper coach Kaoma Chilubanama and assistant physical trainer Kelvin Sichinga.

Club Secretary Francis Malama has announced that in the interim Physical trainer Donwell Yobe will act as head coach to be assisted by youth team coaches Elijah Phiri, Nasha Kaaya and Mwape Kasunka.

“We wish to confirm that Tenant Chilumba has left the club on mutual separation. We are grateful to Tenant for what he has achieved in his time as each coach of the club,” Malama said.

“We further wish to confirm that Happy Sichikolo has also left the club. On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank them for their time at this club and wish them well in their future endeavors,” he said.

Kansanshi fourth from the bottom of the league table with 20 points from 19 games played.