9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Ministry of Health Acknowledges Shortage of Drugs, blames Transition Period

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Health Ministry of Health Acknowledges Shortage of Drugs, blames Transition Period
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ministry of health has for the first time acknowledged that there is currently a shortage of essential medicines in hospitals and health centers across the country.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of technical services professor Lackson Kasonka has attributed the current shortage of essential drugs and medicines to a transition that is currently taking place in the Ministry with regards to the procurement and supply of drugs and medicines.

Professor Kasonka explained told the local radio station QFM that the ministry is currently streamlining the procurement process to ensure that the loopholes and shortcomings in the process which resulted in corruption and inappropriate procurements are addressed.

The permanent secretary said that government wants to be getting medicines and drugs at the right price, the right quantity, and quality and ensure that the medicines and drugs are delivered to hospitals on time.

Professor Kasonka stated that the shortage of essential medicines is therefore temporal, further assuring that very soon the procurement process will be streamlined and hospitals will be having the right quality and quantity of medicines at all times.

Previous articleLuanshya Municipal Council Rejects request from Luanshya Copper Mines to Cancel Rates Debt

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Ministry of Health Acknowledges Shortage of Drugs, blames Transition Period

The ministry of health has for the first time acknowledged that there is currently a shortage of essential medicines...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Stops Mass COVID-19 Testing due to Shortage of Test Kits

Health Chief Editor - 28
Health minister Sylvia Masebo has announced that the Ministry of Health has stopped mass covid-19 testing due to a shortage of test kits and...
Read more

Government insists that priority will be given to health workers currently working as volunteers

Health Chief Editor - 9
The Ministry of Health has maintained that health workers who are currently working as volunteers will be given first priority in the recruitment of...
Read more

New Dawn Government will not tolerate corruption in the procurement systems-Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Health Sylvia T Masebo has warned that the New Dawn Government will not tolerate corruption in the procurement systems at her ministry. Ms....
Read more

Continued lack of adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures countrywide is a concern-Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 11
Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has said that she is concerned with the continued lack of adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures countrywide. Ms. Masebo was...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.