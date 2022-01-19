The ministry of health has for the first time acknowledged that there is currently a shortage of essential medicines in hospitals and health centers across the country.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of technical services professor Lackson Kasonka has attributed the current shortage of essential drugs and medicines to a transition that is currently taking place in the Ministry with regards to the procurement and supply of drugs and medicines.

Professor Kasonka explained told the local radio station QFM that the ministry is currently streamlining the procurement process to ensure that the loopholes and shortcomings in the process which resulted in corruption and inappropriate procurements are addressed.

The permanent secretary said that government wants to be getting medicines and drugs at the right price, the right quantity, and quality and ensure that the medicines and drugs are delivered to hospitals on time.

Professor Kasonka stated that the shortage of essential medicines is therefore temporal, further assuring that very soon the procurement process will be streamlined and hospitals will be having the right quality and quantity of medicines at all times.