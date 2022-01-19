Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi says the New Dawn Government has stopped the tendency of paying contractors without seriously evaluating the work done.

Mr. Milupi said paying contractors before works are done has contributed to the K127 debt the Government has accumulated in the construction sector.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development said in the past companies with political connections were being awarded Government deals even though they did not have the capacity to deliver.

Mr. Milupi said the UPND Government will ensure that only Zambians who have the capacity to deliver are awarded contracts in the construction sector.

“Why do we have a K127 billion construction sector debt? Too often, people who were politically connected to the party in power registered construction companies, and they were awarded contracts. This is despite these individuals not having had the capacity to deliver on the specifications of those works,” he said.

“Now, that way of doing things does not help that contractor and it does not help the country either because most of the time, the works that were delivered were shoddy,” the Minister stated in facebook post on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Milupi said no payment will be made to a contractor without certifying that the works have been delivered at the right quality and specifications.

“Going forward, the New Dawn government will ensure that only Zambians who have the capacity to deliver will be awarded contracts. No IPC (Interim Payment Certificate) will be issued until the works have been approved by the Road Development Agency, the National Council for Construction, and the Ministry,” he said.

Mr. Milupi added: “In short, no payment will be made without certifying that the works have been delivered at the right quality and specifications.”

Mr. Milupi also preached on transparency saying it was key in the new Government’s core road management through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

He took time to explain the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, which the New Dawn administration is embracing.

Mr. Milupi responded to public concerns regarding Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, which the New Dawn administration is using especially in the construction sector.

“Transparency forms cornerstone of the New Dawn Government’s core road management using Public-Private Partnership procurement model. This morning, we would like to thank Mr Moola Mushenywa, who yesterday requested us to publicly explain the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model, which the New Dawn administration is strongly opting for in sustainably managing the country’s core road network,” Mr. Milupi stated.

“In simple terms, a PPP is a contract between a public body and a private organisation. PPPs bring together the expertise and resources of the two sectors with the intention of providing services or infrastructure at a better value for money. Usually, the public sector engages the private sector to construct facilities or to supply equipment. The private agencies then own and operate the facilities or equipment, or engage separate bodies to deliver the public service for an agreed duration.”

He added: “But in the Zambian context, your government will take sufficient due diligence and scrutiny of every proposed PPP procurement in the road sector before signing on. We will, with all stakeholders, ensure that PPP projects are procured at the right price, delivered at the agreed quality, and completed within the agreed time, a key focus of the New Dawn’s public procurement approach.”

“In short, transparency and accountability, as has been demonstrated, will be the cornerstone of all PPP procurements tailored towards the management of the core road network, a model that will allow us free up resources from the ‘huge’ road infrastructure budget to the social sectors like health, education and social protection,” Mr. Milupi concluded.