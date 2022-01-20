9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Updated:

Kunkeyani Tha Jedi collaborates with Towela Kaira on "Jailer Man"

By staff
staff

Kunkeyani Tha Jedi, popularly known as the lyrical master, is a cult hero of the new age of Zambian hip hop. Helming from the renowned neighborhood of Kabwata, his lyrics and style of delivery stay true to the streets but at the same time Infused with urban poetry. Jailer man is a record like no other coming from the lyrical master; it’s a genuine captivating “lurv” jam. It features the sensational Zambian songbird Towela Kaira. The flawless chemistry that the two artists shared on this production transcended into a timeless romantic record.

