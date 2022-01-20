The Lamba-Lima Royal Council of Zambia (LLRCZ) has backed the fight against corruption being spearheaded by the New Dawn Government.

LLRCZ Executive Chairman Josphat Nsundwe said people that have stolen public resources must be made accountable for their actions without looking at tribe or political affiliation.

“The Lamba Lima Royal Council of Zambia (LLRCZ) is in total support of the New Dawn Government’s fight against corruption. The LLRCZ is of the view that all those who stole from the Zambian people should be made to account for their actions without looking at tribe pr political affiliation,” Mr. Nsundwe said.

“In other incidents, the Zambian people have heard of the alarming revelations of the previous leadership to strip the national assets, among them, Zambia Electricity Corporation (ZESCO) – Zambia Telecommunications (ZAMTEL), Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL). Zambia Airways, just but to mention a few. Let the New Dawn Administration look critically at the lifting of the immunity of the fallen Government leadership since 1991. This will make equal the stripping of the national assets by the corrupt leaders to lift the immunity of the corrupt leaders in order for them to face the law,” he said.

Mr. Nsundwe alleged that the Lamba-Lima Royal Council of Zambia is aware that some former and current officers in the civil service were corrupt.

He said the UPND Government should not hesitate to fire Government officials who have records of corruption in the past.

“The LLRCZ wishes to advise the New Dawn Government to get rid of all Council Secretaries who have records of corruption at the time they served in the previous administration. The District Council Secretaries, District Education Board Officers, Judicial officers who previously served in the previous regime and are known to be corrupt should not be spared if the New Dawn Government is to succeed in its developmental agenda,” he said.

Mr. Nsundwe said the UPND Government’s developmental agenda may not succeed when corrupt elements remain in the system.

“The above mentioned civil servants are key in any development agenda of the country. The LLRCZ further wish to advise the New Dawn Government through the Chief Justice, Inspector General of Police to re-organise the judiciary and the Police Service that corrupt judicial and Police Service and officers others are flashed out of the system if this fight is to succeed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nsundwe said there is a need for the New Dawn Government to investigate the gassing incidents witnessed in the country around 2020 and the burning of markets.

He said people behind gassing incidences and burning of markets must face the law.

“In addition to the trust the Zambian people have given the New Dawn Government, the people expect to see to it that they are informed of the alleged perpetrators of gassing incidences and the burning of markets, the country experienced prior to the change of Patriotic Front (PF) Government,” Mr. Nsundwe said.