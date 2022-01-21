9.5 C
Kajoba warns people Masquerading as UPND cadres and goinf against Presidential Directives

Inspector-general of police, Lemmy Kajoba has said that there are a few criminal-minded individuals masquerading as UPND cadres who are going against the presidential directives by soliciting money from businessmen and women who are trading in these places

President Hichilema recently directed police to ensure that there is no caderism and unlawful collection of revenue in the bus stations and markets.

Mr. Kajoba has warned police will ensure that those who have chosen to defy these directives are held accountable for their wrongdoings as individuals by bringing them to book.

Mr. Kajoba said that he is aware of the presence of some UPND party officials in the bus stations and markets who are trying their best to adhere to and foster the directives of the president and the party in government so that the policies and the vision of the new dawn government are effectively implemented and grounded.

He has assured that police, will ensure that the new order of doing things in all the trading places across the country is in tandem with the policies of the new dawn government of respecting the rule of law and human rights.

